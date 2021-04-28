Japan Boosting Vigilance against Chinese Navy Ships

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan will continue taking all possible measures for its surveillance activities and dealing with airspace violations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday after Chinese ships were spotted in waters around Japan the previous day.

The Joint Staff of Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it spotted a fleet of six Chinese ships sailing north between the main island of Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, and the Okinawa island of Miyako, heading for the East China Sea.

The fleet did not intrude into Japanese territorial waters or the surrounding contiguous zone.

The six ships included the Chinese Navy's aircraft carrier Liaoning and a Renhai-class missile destroyer.

The same fleet was spotted in waters near Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on April 3, and later sailed south between the main island of Okinawa and the island of Miyako, according to the Joint Staff.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]