Osaka Marks Record 1,260 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture confirmed 1,260 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, rewriting its record high.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the western Japan prefecture rose to a record 379, sending the occupancy rate of hospital beds for such patients under Osaka's own criteria to 141.1 pct, also a record high.

Osaka's medical system is under an even greater strain, with the bed occupancy rate for patients with mild to moderate symptoms high at 80.4 pct.

Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, also reported a record 440 new infection cases.

In Tokyo, the daily number came to 925, exceeding 900 for the first time since Jan. 28.

