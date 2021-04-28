Osaka Registers Record 1,260 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture confirmed 1,260 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, rewriting its record high.

In the western Japan prefecture, 14 new deaths were reported among infected people on the same day, the sixth successive day with over 10 fatalities.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new coronavirus cases came to 925, exceeding 900 for the first time since Jan. 28.

In Hyogo Prefecture, the daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit 600, the second highest figure on record for the western prefecture, which, like Tokyo and Osaka, is currently under a state of emergency over the pandemic.

The northern prefecture of Hokkaido logged 219 new infections, above 200 for the first time since Jan. 15.

