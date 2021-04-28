Japan Puts No New Areas under Pre-emergency before Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided not to place any more prefectures under a COVID-19 pre-emergency before the Golden Week holiday period from Thursday to May 5.

But the government may make an addition during the period as coronavirus infection cases are surging in many parts of the country, especially in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region.

The government will examine the effectiveness of the current countermeasures while calling for voluntary restrictions on nonessential travel outside home and visits to other prefectures.

At a press conference Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the central government is working with local governments by sharing views on coronavirus situations, including countermeasures and their effectiveness.

The pre-emergency stage, based on a revised special measures law to fight infectious disease epidemics, allows the governors of designated prefectures to take powerful "priority" measures, similar to those taken under a state of emergency, to curb infections in areas they choose.

