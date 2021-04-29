Japan Museum Features Emperor Hirohito's Biological Research

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Museum of Nature and Science opened a special exhibition featuring the biological research by Emperor Hirohito, posthumously called Emperor Showa, ahead of the 120th anniversary of his birth on Thursday.

The museum in Tokyo is being closed as the Japanese capital is under a coronavirus state of emergency, set to continue until May 11.

After the emergency is lifted, the reservation-only exhibition will reopen for a run until June 20, displaying 238 items, including instruments he used, such as a microscope, and samples of hydrozoans, small marine animals he mainly studied.

Emperor Showa took interest in marine creatures when he happened to find a Kangaroo shrimp on the coast near a then Imperial villa in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, at the age of 16.

His affection for living things in general is illustrated by an episode included in memoirs of Sukemasa Irie, who served as grand chamberlain for Emperor Showa.

