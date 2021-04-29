G-7 Agrees on Importance of ICT Infrastructure Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Digital and technology ministers of the Group of Seven major powers Wednesday agreed on the importance of ensuring the security of information and communications technology infrastructure amid the rise of China.

The ministers recognized "the foundational role that telecommunications infrastructure, including 5G and future communication technologies, plays and will play in underpinning our wider digital and ICT infrastructure," said a ministerial declaration adopted at their online meeting Wednesday night Japan time.

The ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union confirmed "the importance of assuring security and resilience in this critical technology layer in a long-term and sustained manner," the statement added.

The G-7 officials also "affirmed our opposition to measures which may undermine these democratic values, such as government-imposed internet shutdowns and network restrictions" as seen in Myanmar and some other countries.

"It's highly meaningful for the G-7 to communicate the importance of collaboration in keeping the internet free, open and safe," Japanese digital transformation and IT policy minister Takuya Hirai told the online meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]