Decision on Tokyo Games Spectator Cap Delayed until June

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of five organizations related to the Tokyo Games on Wednesday delayed until June a decision on how many spectators will be allowed at the events.

They agreed to make the decision in accordance with Japanese general guidance concerning spectator capacity limits in domestic sports events to be held in June. The postponed Tokyo Olympics are set to open on July 23.

The agreement was reached in a videoconference among the officials of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese central government, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.

In March, the five parties agreed not to accept general spectators from abroad for the Tokyo Games. As a result, the focus has shifted to the domestic spectator cap.

The five previously planned to decide the cap this month. But the decision has been postponed amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Japan.

