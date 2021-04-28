Emperor, Empress Talk Online with March 2011 Disaster Sufferers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako talked online Wednesday with people in Fukushima Prefecture who were severely affected by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami as well as the subsequent meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> crippled Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

The online interaction from the Akasaka Imperial Residence in Tokyo was originally scheduled in February. But it was postponed due to a strong earthquake that hit Fukushima and neighboring Miyagi Prefecture on Feb. 13.

The Imperial couple first had a briefing from Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori on the progress in post-disaster reconstruction work in the northeastern prefecture.

They started chatting with six residents of the towns of Futaba and Okuma after making a virtual visit to the tsunami and nuclear disaster memorial museum in Futaba, where all residents have been evacuated.

One of the people was Takayuki Yatsuda, 66, who ran a company that took part in post-disaster work at Fukushima No. 2 nuclear plant, which was also hit by tsunami but survived the crisis without an explosion or a meltdown.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]