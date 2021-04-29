Japan to Recognize 4,136 People in Spring Honors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that it will recognize 4,136 people, including Yoshitake Yokokura, former president of the Japan Medical Association, in this year's spring honors.

The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun will be awarded to Yokokura, 76, and Nobuo Katsumata, 78, former president of major trader Marubeni Corp. <8002>.

The same honor will be granted to seven foreigners, including former European Council President Donald Tusk, 64, and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, 59.

Shinichi Mori, whose real name is Kazuhiro Moriuchi, was chosen for the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette. The 73-year-old singer is known for many hit songs such as "Erimomisaki."

The government decided to give the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure to Akira Shimazu, 77, who was chief executive officer of the organizing committee for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, to former Japan Fair Trade Commission Chairman Kazuyuki Sugimoto, 70, and to Reiichi Miyazaki, 75, former commissioner of the Cabinet Legislation Bureau.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]