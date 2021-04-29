Japan to Use Moderna Vaccine at Large Venues: Kono

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will make the novel coronavirus vaccine of U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc. available for inoculations at large venues, regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said Thursday.

"We'll supply the Moderna vaccine through a different channel" for inoculations at large venues prepared by local governments, Kono, in charge of Japan's COVID-19 vaccination program, said on television.

The Moderna vaccine will also be used at a large-scale vaccination venue to be established by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo on May 24, Kono said.

At present, U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine is the only one Japan uses in its vaccination program. The Moderna vaccine is being screened for use in Japan, with approval likely to be given within May.

Both vaccines require two doses but at different intervals. In addition, the two products must be stored at different temperatures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]