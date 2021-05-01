FOCUS: Japan General Election after Tokyo Games Likely

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Prospects are growing that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap general election after the end of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in early September.

Suga increasingly believes that breaking up the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, before the Tokyo Games is difficult, taking account of the worsening coronavirus situation in Japan and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's poor showing in a series of closely watched parliamentary elections last Sunday.

The prime minister now plans to put more of his energy into the fight against COVID-19 and other issues, including diplomatic challenges, with a view to shoring up public support for his administration toward autumn.

Asked about the LDP's latest election blunder by reporters last Monday, Suga said, "My government will make all-out efforts so that the second round of coronavirus vaccinations for elderly citizens who want to get inoculations will be completed hopefully by the end of July." Suga stressed that "our top priority is the fight against the coronavirus," responding to a question about the timing for dissolving the Lower House.

A senior government official said that it is "utterly impossible" to dissolve the Lower House any time soon, citing the spread of coronavirus variants in Japan.

