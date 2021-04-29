Tokyo's Coronavirus Daily Count Tops 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1,027 new coronavirus infection cases Thursday.

The daily count exceeded 1,000 in the Japanese capital for the first time since Jan. 28, when 1,065 cases were reported.

Osaka Prefecture logged 1,171 cases, surpassing 1,000 for the third straight day. The western prefecture saw a record 44 fatalities.

Aichi Prefecture confirmed 431 infection cases, matching its record high. Ishikawa and Akita prefectures had 39 and 22 cases, respectively, rewriting their record highs.

