Suga Honors Masters Winner Matsuyama

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday presented the Prime Minister's Award to Hideki Matsuyama, who won the 2021 Masters to become the first Japanese to claim one of the men's four major professional golf championships.

Suga praised Matsuyama for his achievement as a golfer as well as a person who has been supporting people affected by the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.

"It was a splendid achievement. It gave courage and hope to people in disaster areas and across the nation," Suga said of Matsuyama's victory in an award ceremony at the prime minister's office.

Suga also told Matsuyama that U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated him during a summit in Washington earlier this month.

"It would be great if my Masters victory encourages children to try to follow suit," Matsuyama said.

