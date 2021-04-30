Japan to Boost Aid for Large-Scale Facilities under Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will raise the amount of cooperation money for businesses that have closed their large-scale facilities at its request under the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Also, the government will extend until the end of June the period of its employment adjustment subsidy program for companies in areas covered by the emergency that put workers on paid leave amid the epidemic. The period was set to end on Friday.

Department stores, shopping centers, electronics retail stores and other facilities with floor space of over 1,000 square meters are subject to the cooperation money system.

The government's current support amount of 200,000 yen per day for each compliant business operator was criticized as too small.

Under the revamped program, the government will provide 200,000 yen per building for large-scale facilities.

