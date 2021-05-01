Japanese Opposition Speaking Out against Holding Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition lawmakers are stepping up their calls for the country to cancel or postpone this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"We need to be serious about considering options including canceling the events to protect the lives of the people," Kenta Izumi, policy chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said at a party meeting on Wednesday.

The fresh wave of infections alarmed the CDP, which had not taken a clear stance on whether the Tokyo Games should take place this summer as planned.

At a press conference on April 22, Kazuo Shii, chairman of the Japanese Communist Party, reiterated the party's demand that the games be canceled.

The government "will no longer be able to make a right policy decision if it remains committed to holding the games while issuing a state of emergency" over the pandemic, Shii said. "A decision to cancel the events needs to be made immediately."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]