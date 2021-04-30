Osaka Confirms 1,043 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, came to 1,043 on Friday, surpassing the 1,000 mark for the fourth day in a row.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 698 new coronavirus cases, a day after it logged 1,027 new cases, the first daily figure above 1,000 in about three months.

Tokyo's daily coronavirus tally dropped from a week earlier for the first time in 30 days.

Its daily tally averaged 773.4 for the last week, up 10.9 pct from the preceding week's 697.3.

Under the metropolitan government's criteria, the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus stood at 65, up seven from the previous day.

