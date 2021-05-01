Japan Enhancing Defense of Nansei Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan has been moving rapidly to strengthen its capability to defend the Nansei southwestern islands amid China's growing military pressure on Taiwan.

The move is part of Tokyo's efforts to brace for a contingency surrounding Taiwan near the remote islands that are part of Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures.

To counter the threat from Beijing, the U.S. military is considering the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in the region, including the islands.

In their April 16 summit in Washington, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden underscored "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

On the following day, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi visited a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on Yonaguni, Japan's westernmost island and part of the Nansei Islands.

