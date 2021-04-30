Suga Seeks Medical Community's Cooperation on Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday asked the medical community for cooperation in accelerating vaccinations against the novel coronavirus.

Suga made the request at a meeting with Toshio Nakagawa, head of the Japan Medical Association, and Toshiko Fukui, chief of the Japanese Nursing Association, at the prime minister's office. Japan currently faces shortages of medical workers for vaccinations.

The government "will prepare an environment facilitating cooperation" from the medical community, Suga said. Nakagawa and Fukui vowed to offer full-scale cooperation.

To secure medical staff for vaccinations, Suga specifically pledged to take such measures as substantially increasing fees for vaccinations on holidays and at night, as well as providing support to medical institutions that dispatch doctors and nurses for mass inoculations.

The per-dose fee, now set at 2,070 yen, will be raised to 2,800 yen for jabs administered after medical institutions' official opening hours and on holidays. Medical institutions that send staff to mass inoculation venues will be each given 7,550 yen per doctor per hour and 2,760 yen per nurse per hour.

