Japan-U.S.-S. Korea Foreign Ministers'Talks Eyed along with G-7 Meeting

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi plans to hold a meeting with his U.S. and South Korean counterparts on the sidelines of a Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in London next week, informed sources said Friday.

At the proposed trilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Motegi hopes to reaffirm their countries' cooperation in coping with North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs as well as the issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korean spies decades ago, the government sources said.

According to the sources, Motegi will also have separate talks with Blinken and Chung during his London visit to join the three-day G-7 gathering from Monday.

Although South Korea is not a G-7 member, Britain, which chairs the forum of advanced nations this year, invited the East Asian country to the ministerial meeting along with India, Australia and some others as guests.

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

