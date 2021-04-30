Japan Govt Agencies Asked Not to Manage Personal Info on Line

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government came up with guidelines Friday calling on government agencies not to have the Line Corp. side keep personal and other sensitive information provided to administrative authorities through the firm's online services including the widely used free messaging app Line.

Mainly the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, headed by the chief cabinet secretary, and the communications ministry drew up the guidelines based on a survey on the use of Line services by authorities, after Line users' data were left accessible by a Chinese subcontractor.

The survey found that 78.2 pct of government ministries and agencies use Line's online platform in a total of 221 business operations and that 19.9 pct of the operations deal with sensitive information.

Against this backdrop, the guidelines allow the use of the platform when it is clear that a task only deals with information that is to be open to the public, such as public relations activities.

Meanwhile, agencies and ministries are asked to have firms other than Line create systems that are safe enough to manage sensitive data obtained in their consultation services on, among others, human rights issues and suicide prevention through their official Line accounts.

