Dispatch of 500 Nurses to Tokyo Games Possible: Suga

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Sending 500 nurses to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer would be possible, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday.

"I have heard that there are many nurses who are not practicing now," Suga told reporters at the prime minister's office.

The organizing committee for the Tokyo Games has asked the Japanese Nursing Association to send 500 nurses as medical staff for the events.

Many people have voiced their opposition to the request, mainly on social media, claiming that nurses should be secured to deal with growing cases of novel coronavirus infection.

"I'm aware of those opinions," the prime minister said, adding that his government will take all possible measures to prevent the medical system from being affected by the Tokyo Games.

