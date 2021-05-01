Strong Quake Hits Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake rocked the Tohoku northeastern Japan region on Saturday morning, leaving three people injured.

The quake measured upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale, in parts of Miyagi Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said the quake struck off the coast of the prefecture at a depth of 51 kilometers at around 10:27 a.m. (1:27 a.m. GMT) with an estimated magnitude of 6.8. It did not trigger a tsunami.

Two people were injured by a broken window in the town of Onagawa. A woman in her 80s in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, suffered a wrist injury after falling.

No abnormalities linked to the quake have been confirmed at the Fukushima No. 1, Fukushima No. 2, Onagawa and Higashidori nuclear power stations, operators said.

