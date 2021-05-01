Japan Logs 5,983 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 5,983 new COVID-19 cases and 83 fresh deaths on Saturday.
The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by 42 from the previous day to 1,020.
Osaka Prefecture reported a record daily high of 1,262 new cases, the fifth straight day above 1,000.
The western prefecture confirmed 41 new deaths, its second-highest daily level. Of them, two people died at home while waiting to be hospitalized.
Kagoshima and Akita prefectures also posted record highs of 60 and 25 new cases, respectively.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]