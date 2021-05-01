Osaka Reports Record 1,262 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Osaka Prefecture reported a record daily high of 1,262 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the fifth straight day above 1,000.

Tokyo confirmed 1,050 new cases, the first Saturday above 1,000 since Jan. 23.

The Japanese capital saw its seven-day average of new cases rise 11.8 pct from a week before to 798.3. There were 63 patients with severe symptoms.

