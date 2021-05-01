Japanese Cruise Ship Returns after Passenger Tests Positive

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, May 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese cruise ship returned to the port of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Saturday after a passenger tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Other some 300 passengers and about 400 crew members aboard the Asuka II ship showed no symptoms suspected to be from the virus. Those passengers disembarked from the ship and headed home using public transportation.

The passenger who tested positive for the virus is a Tokyo man in his 60s. He got tested on Thursday, before boarding the ship, and the positive result came on Friday.

His wife tested negative for the virus in both tests conducted before boarding and on the ship. The couple will quarantine voluntarily.

The ship, which left Yokohama on Thursday, was scheduled to visit the northeastern prefecture of Aomori and Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and return to the city on a seven-day, six-night voyage.

