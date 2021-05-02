Suga Makes Little Progress in Abductions, Territory

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has made little progress in resolving North Korea's abductions of Japanese citizens and a territorial dispute with Russia since he took office in September.

When he took office, Suga vowed to lead efforts to resolve the abduction issue. In his parliamentary speeches in October and January, he described the issue as "a top priority for my administration."

But there has been no confirmed contact between Tokyo and Pyongyang. A Japanese government source signaled that there has been no progress in the abduction issue. "We can say only that we're watching the North Korean situation with close attention," the source said.

Suga has said he is ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with no conditions. But there are no signs that such a summit is imminent.

The Japanese government had been exploring the possibility of holding talks with Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of the North Korean leader, if she visits Japan for this summer's Tokyo Olympics. But North Korea withdrew from the games, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]