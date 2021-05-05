JICA Helping Kids in India with Hygiene Habits

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, May 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japan International Cooperation Agency is helping children in India develop the habits of washing hands and cutting nails as part of measures against the novel coronavirus.

Working with JICA, Japanese firms are providing nail clippers and equipment for handwashing to India, which has been hit by a surge in coronavirus infections. The initiative is expected to be effective in the fight against not only COVID-19 but other infectious diseases in the nation, where people often eat by hand.

Under the project, the Japanese government agency held the first lecture in late January, before the resurgence of the virus in India, in Surana, a village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, with JICA employee Sayaka Ochida, 38, and others teaching some 20 children aged between 7 and 14 correct ways of washing hands and cutting nails.

Residents of the village are poor, and children use razors to cut their nails, which is problematic from a hygiene perspective, Ochida said, adding that no clean water for handwashing is available at people's homes.

Used in such lectures are nail clippers supplied by cutlery maker Kai Corp. and plastic bottle-based simple water supply devices developed by major housing equipment maker Lixil Corp. <5938>. After the lectures, these items are given to participating children for use at their homes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]