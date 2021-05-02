Japanese Astronaut Noguchi Returns to Earth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi safely returned to Earth Sunday afternoon Japan time following a stay of nearly six months aboard the International Space Station.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying Noguchi, 56, and three other astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida at around 4 p.m. Japan time (7 a.m. GMT).

The crew members later exited the capsule one by one and Noguchi was last to do so.

Before Noguchi left the space station, he and Akihiko Hoshide, another Japanese astronaut, hugged in farewell while smiling on its Kibo Japanese experiment module. Hoshide arrived at the space station on April 24 and took command of it.

Noguchi arrived at the space station in November, becoming the first non-American astronaut to board the Crew Dragon. He performed the fourth spacewalk of his career, the highest number for a Japanese astronaut. He also engaged in experiments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]