Japan Logs Record 1,050 Severe COVID-19 Patients

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan had a record high of 1,050 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms on Sunday, up 30 from the previous day, the health ministry said.

The previous record of 1,043 was marked on Jan. 27.

The figure stayed above 1,000 in the second half of January before falling below 400 in March. It started rising again in April.

The country reported 5,900 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its total above 600,000. There were 59 new deaths.

Osaka Prefecture confirmed 1,057 new cases. The medical system in the western prefecture has been overwhelmed as its hospital beds for severely ill COVID-19 patients have been fully occupied in recent days.

