Japan Set to Reduce Environmental Burden from Fashion Industry

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's public and private sectors are set to join hands in reducing the environmental burden from the fashion industry.

The fashion sector is said to be the second-biggest source of environmental pollution in the world, after the oil industry, as it emits huge amounts of carbon dioxide and consumes vast amounts of water from the material procurement to production, transport and disposal processes.

A Japanese Environment Ministry survey found that clothing weighing 819,000 tons in total was supplied in Japan in 2020. Households and companies let go of 787,000 tons of clothes in the same year, and only about 150,000 tons of the total was reused and some 120,000 tons recycled, with the remaining 510,000 tons disposed of as waste.

The annual amount of CO2 emitted during the processes from production to disposal of clothing items supplied in Japan stands at 95 million tons, accounting for 4.5 pct of the total emissions from the global fashion industry. Water consumption involved, including for cotton growing and dyeing, comes to 8.38 billion cubic meters, making up 9.0 pct of the total for the industry around the world.

With imports accounting for most of the clothing items supplied in Japan, the country's fashion industry stands on environmental burdens in other countries, experts say.

