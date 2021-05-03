Japan’s Total Coronavirus Cases Exceed 600,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--The total number of novel coronavirus infection cases reported in Japan, including those related to foreign cruise ships, reached 605,613 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up 36,533 from a week before.

The weekly growth accelerated for the ninth straight week. Fatal cases increased 410 to 10,400.

Among the four prefectures under the COVID-19 state of emergency from April 25, Osaka had 7,945 infection cases over the past week, and Tokyo 5,832 cases. The Osaka neighbors of Hyogo and Kyoto logged 3,347 and 954 cases, respectively.

The weekly number of fatal cases stood at 137 in Osaka, 39 in Hyogo, 22 in Tokyo and five in Kyoto.

