Motegi, Blinken Confirm Importance of Taiwan Stability

London, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday confirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The two officials also shared their strong opposition to any unilateral attempt by Beijing to change the status quo in the East and South China seas and serious concerns about the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang Uighur region.

They thus reconfirmed the results of a summit between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden on April 16.

Motegi and Blinken, visiting London to attend a three-day meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers from Monday, agreed on bilateral cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

While criticizing China by name, the two officials expressed their readiness to hold candid conversations with Beijing in order to help resolve pending issues.

