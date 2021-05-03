Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients Increase More in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan had 1,084 severely ill novel coronavirus patients nationwide as of Sunday, hitting a record high for the second consecutive day, the health ministry said Monday.

The tally increased 34 from Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tokyo's new infection cases numbered 708 on Monday, falling below 1,000 for the second straight day, the metropolitan government said.

There were 61 cases aged between 10 and 19, and 182 cases in their 20s. The two age groups accounted for more than a third of the day's total.

