Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients Increase More

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Monday that the country had 1,084 severely ill novel coronavirus patients nationwide, hitting a record high for the second consecutive day.

The tally increased 34 from the previous day.

On Monday, Japan had 4,469 new coronavirus infection cases and 50 fatalities, including 19 in Osaka Prefecture.

Meanwhile, Tokyo's new infection cases numbered 708, falling below 1,000 for the second straight day, the metropolitan government said.

There were 61 cases aged between 10 and 19, and 182 cases in their 20s. The two age groups accounted for more than a third of the day's total.

