Activities Continue to Help Needy People during Golden Week

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Activities by support groups continued in Japan during the country's Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May to help needy people hit hard by the prolonged COVID-19 crisis.

Among those gathered for free meal and other aid services lately are many young folks and people with their children who were rarely seen at such venues before.

A member of a support group said, "People in need have become worn out mentally now that one year has passed since the first emergency declaration." Currently, the Japanese government's third state of emergency over COVID-19 is in effect in Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

On Monday, 150 "bento" boxed meals were distributed at St. Ignatius Church in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward under an initiative joined by some 40 support organizations. Homeless people and other visitors received the meals, underwear items and face masks, as well as consultation services about their lives.

A single mother in her 30s, who received bento meals at the venue with her daughter, said that her part-time work was reduced substantially due to the impact of the epidemic.

