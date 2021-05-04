Japan, Canada to Cooperate to Promote Rule of Law

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Canadian counterpart, Marc Garneau, on Monday agreed that their countries will cooperate in six mutual priority areas, including maintaining and promoting the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region.

Japan and Canada will deepen cooperation in the six fields to advance their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to a statement released after Motegi and Garneau held talks in Britain on the sidelines of a three-day meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers that started Monday.

The statement said that Japan and Canada will work together “to address unilateral actions that undermine regional stability and the rules-based international maritime order based on international law,” apparently with China’s moves in mind.

It also noted that Japan and Canada will work in partnership to counter North Korea’s offshore ship-to-ship cargo transfers.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]