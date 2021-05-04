G-7 Foreign Chiefs Agree on N. Korea's Denuclearization

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven top industrial countries on Monday agreed to firmly maintain the goal of complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the same day.

Gathered in London for a three-day meeting, the G-7 foreign ministers, during their first-day discussions over dinner, also shared the view that North Korea's full implementation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions would be indispensable.

Motegi told a press conference after the dinner session that he gained renewed support from all other G-7 foreign ministers for Japan's efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago.

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union. The ongoing gathering in London marks the first in-person meeting of G-7 foreign ministers in about two years.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, holding a news conference before the opening of the G-7 meeting, said, "We'll look to see not only what North Korea says but what it actually does in the coming days and months."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]