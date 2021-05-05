With China in Mind, Japan Actively Holding 2-Plus-2 Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan is actively holding so-called two-plus-two bilateral security talks among foreign and defense ministers with the United States and other countries with friendly relations.

Through the moves, Tokyo is aiming to boost deterrence, apparently having in mind China, which has been repeating military coercion in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Britain had a videoconference on Feb. 3, the first two-plus-two talks for Japan this year. Japan held such sessions with the United States and Indonesia in March.

Last month, Japan held the first two-plus-two talks with Germany, which became the eighth country having this kind of dialogue framework with the East Asian nation.

The foreign and defense chiefs of Japan and the United States are planning to hold talks again within this year.

