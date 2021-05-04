Tokyo Confirms 609 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's metropolitan government confirmed 609 new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital on Tuesday.

Tokyo's daily coronavirus tally stood below 700 for the first time in four days.

Japan's health ministry said Tuesday that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country came to 1,083. The total decreased by one from a record high marked on Monday but stayed above 1,000 for the fourth straight day.

According to the metropolitan government, Tokyo saw its seven-day average of new infection cases rise 12.8 pct from a week before to 842.3. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's standards totaled 65.

