Japan Starts Full Talks on Safety Standards for Flying Cars

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry has started full-scale discussions on safety standards and other key issues related to putting "flying cars" into practical use.

In April this year, the ministry set up a dedicated department.

The new department will draw up guidelines as early as this autumn on procedures needed for companies to conduct test flights of vehicles currently under development.

The ministry plans to establish standards on required performances and safety, as well as a licensing system, by the end of 2023.

Such flying cars use propellers and other devices to rise and move in the air.

