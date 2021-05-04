Japanese Boy's Research Defies Common Wisdom on Beetles

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, May 4 (Jiji Press)--A research outcome obtained by an 11-year-old Japanese boy has been published on the U.S. journal Ecology, defying the common wisdom that beetles are active only at night.

Ryo Shibata from Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, observed beetles which gather during daytime at an evergreen ash tree, or Fraxinus griffithii, planted in the yard of his house, and collected related data over two years.

The elementary school sixth grader started his research in summer 2019, as he wondered why beetles come to the tree during the day.

He checked the tree every day, putting marks on the beetles gathered there so that they could be identified individually. In 2020, he observed a total of 162 beetles and compiled data mainly on their activity patterns.

Wataru Kojima, a lecturer at Yamaguchi University's Faculty of Science in the western Japan prefecture of Yamaguchi, helped Shibata's research. He began to offer support after the boy asked him to check his school assignment in summer 2019.

