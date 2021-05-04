Number of Children in Japan Down for 40 Yrs in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of children aged under 15 in Japan as of April 1 dropped by 190,000 from a year before to 14.93 million, down for the 40th consecutive year, the internal affairs ministry said Tuesday.

The estimated figure hit the lowest level since comparable data became available in 1950. The ministry released the estimate before Children’s Day on Wednesday.

The proportion of children in Japan’s total population fell by 0.1 percentage point to 11.9 pct, marking its 47th straight year of decline and hitting the lowest level ever.

In 1950, children accounted for more than one-third of the overall population in Japan. The last time the proportion of children increased was during the country’s second baby boom in 1971-1974.

A U.N. tally for 2019 showed that Japan ranked at the bottom in terms of the share of children among 33 countries with overall domestic population of 40 million or more.

