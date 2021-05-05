Osaka Mulling Asking Govt to Extend COVID-19 Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture in western Japan is considering asking the central government to extend the ongoing state of emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic, currently set to expire on May 11, informed sources said Tuesday.

This is because infection numbers remain high and the medical care system is still strained in the prefecture.

Osaka Prefecture will decide whether to make the request at a coronavirus response headquarters meeting to be convened on Thursday or Friday, according to the sources.

The state of emergency, the third of its kind in Japan, has been in effect since April 25 in Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

"Our perception about the present situation is that it is difficult to relax or lift measures employed under the state of emergency," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters on Tuesday, suggesting that an extension of the emergency would be inevitable.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]