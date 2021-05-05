Motegi Voices Serious Concern over China at G-7 Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, at a Group of Seven meeting in London on Tuesday, expressed serious concern over China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

At the meeting of foreign ministers from the seven major industrial nations plus the European Union, Motegi also voiced concern over the situation in Hong Kong and human rights issues in the Xinjiang Uighur region, stressing the importance of the international community, including the G-7 countries, issuing a unified message over the matters, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Participants also discussed issues in Myanmar. Motegi said that the G-7 nations should support and cooperate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has urged the Myanmarese junta to stop violence against citizens and start dialogue.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, chair of the meeting, proposed applying greater pressure on Myanmar's military, which seized power through a coup in February, according to the British government.

Britain's presidency of the G-7 meeting "is an opportunity to bring together open, democratic societies and demonstrate unity at a time when it is much needed to tackle shared challenges and rising threats," Raab said.

