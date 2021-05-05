Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Work for Denuclearization of N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 5 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers from Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed Wednesday on the three nations' close cooperation for the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

At the meeting held in London, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi asked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong for their countries' cooperation to resolve early the issue of Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea decades ago. The U.S. and South Korean foreign chiefs voiced their support for the Japanese request.

The trilateral meeting came after U.S. President Joe Biden said in a recent congressional address that North Korea's nuclear program is a "serious threat" to the security of the United States and the entire world.

Late last month, the Biden administration, launched in January, finished a review of the U.S. policy on North Korea and announced that Washington will take a calibrated, practical approach toward the reclusive country.

At the London meeting, held at the request of the United States, Blinken explained the details of the review to Motegi and Chung.

