Enactment Likely for Japan Referendum Law Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese national referendum law amendment aimed at improving voter convenience in a possible referendum on revising the country's Constitution is now likely to be enacted during the current regular parliamentary session.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, plan to accept modifications to the bill demanded by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, a senior LDP official said Wednesday.

The bill is likely to be modified and approved at a meeting Thursday of the Commission on the Constitution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. The full Lower House is expected to endorse the modified bill shortly after that.

Parliamentary debates on the bill started in 2018 and have now been carried over to the ninth Diet session.

On Wednesday, executives of the LDP and Komeito, including their secretaries-general and Diet affairs chiefs, discussed the handling of the modification demand submitted by the CDP on April 28. "We will fully accept the CDP proposal and put the revision bill to a vote amicably," the senior LDP official in question said after the meeting.

