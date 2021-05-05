Serious Coronavirus Patients in Japan Hit Record 1,114

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--The number of coronavirus patients with serious symptoms in Japan hit a record high of 1,114 on Wednesday, up by 31 from the previous day.

A total of 4,070 people around the country were newly confirmed positive for the virus on Wednesday.

New COVID-19 fatalities stood at 60, including 25 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and 13 in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture. Of the total in Hyogo, four people died while receiving treatment at home.

Osaka confirmed 668 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with its daily count standing below 1,000 for the third straight day.

In Tokyo, 621 people were newly found infected with the virus. The Japanese capital posted a figure below 700 for two days in a row. Of Wednesday's total in Tokyo, people aged 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, accounted for 61.

