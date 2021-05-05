Japan Govt to Decide Fri. to Extend Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to extend its third state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, which covers Tokyo and three western prefectures, beyond the currently scheduled expiration on Tuesday.

A decision on the extension of the virus emergency in the Japanese capital and Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures will be made at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters on Friday, informed sources said Wednesday.

Under study is an idea to extend the state of emergency for two weeks to one month, according to the sources. The government will accelerate discussions, including on the scope of businesses subject to temporary closure requests.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held talks on the matter Wednesday afternoon with relevant ministers, including economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who leads the government's response to the virus crisis.

"We want to make a decision within this week after hearing from experts," Suga told reporters after the meeting. He stressed that coronavirus countermeasures being taken under the state of emergency have proved effective, saying, "The movements of people have certainly decreased, which was one of major goals of the emergency declaration."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]