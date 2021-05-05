Japan Seen Extending Coronavirus State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering extending its third state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, which covers Tokyo and three western prefectures, beyond the currently planned expiration on Tuesday.

It is expected to make a decision Friday while watching the infection situations in the Japanese capital and the other three prefectures under the state of emergency--Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo. The government will study details, such as the length of the envisaged extension and the scope of businesses subject to temporary closure requests.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held talks on the matter Wednesday afternoon with relevant ministers, including economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who leads the government's response to the virus crisis.

"We want to make a decision within this week (on whether to extend the state of emergency) after hearing from experts," Suga told reporters after the meeting. He stressed that coronavirus countermeasures being taken under the state of emergency have proved effective, saying, "The movements of people have certainly decreased, which was one of major goals of the emergency declaration."

The government is also considering designating more areas for a pre-emergency stage, in which coronavirus countermeasures almost on par with those under a state of emergency can be implemented.

