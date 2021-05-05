Japan, S. Korea Remain Apart over Wartime Issues

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, remained at odds over wartime issues at their 20-minute meeting in London on Wednesday.

At the bilateral meeting, Motegi urged South Korea to correct early its violation of international law over the issues of Koreans requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II and of Korean "comfort woman," who were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops before and during the war.

Chung reiterated Seoul's positions on the issues.

Over the labor issue, Motegi said that Japanese companies' assets seized by South Korean plaintiffs in relevant lawsuits must never be converted into cash, citing the 1965 bilateral pact on property and claims, which finally resolved wartime compensation issues.

He also urged the South Korean government to take appropriate action over a Seoul Central District Court ruling in January that ordered the Japanese government to pay compensation to former comfort women.

